Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Research has shown that people with type 2 diabetes, a disorder that causes blood sugar levels to become too high, can damage blood vessels in the brain leading to an increased risk of dementia. However, German researchers believe that even those that do not suffer from diabetes, who have high blood sugar levels, may be at risk for cognitive difficulties, including impaired memory. A recent study, published in the journal, Neurology, suggests that those even those who do not have diabetes, may have an increased risk for developing cognitive impairment if they have high blood sugar levels.



Researchers concluded that changes in lifestyle strategies, which improve glucose levels long-term, could be a promising strategy to prevent cognitive decline in older age. Included in these lifestyle changes is following a healthy diet and avoiding obesity. Diet Doc's modernized prescription hormone diet plans can help everyone normalize blood sugar levels by providing the tools to enable healthy lifestyle changes and weight loss in a medically supervised setting.



The first step to altering one’s lifestyle by losing excess weight is to select a diet plan that works. This can be a challenging task, leaving many dieters in New York discouraged and feeling as if a lifetime of being overweight is their destiny, which is definitely not the case. Because Diet Doc combines decades of scientific fast weight loss research with the knowledge and expertise of board certified and specially trained doctors, nurses and nutritionists, patients can normalize blood sugar levels by losing excess weight safely, rapidly and permanently without adverse side effects.



Patients will speak directly with a Diet Doc board certified physician during their initial consultation. This can be done over the phone or simply by logging onto the computer. Various causes of weight gain and the most effective and rapid techniques for normalizing blood sugar levels by eliminating excess body fat will be discussed. Physicians will also advise patients on successful fat burning supplements that will allow them to see and feel results more quickly.



Diet Doc’s specially trained and certified nutritionists work closely with each patient to design meal and snack plans that are personalized to each patient’s individual needs and that will deliver the safest and most effective weight loss results. To accelerate weight loss, while naturally suppressing the appetite, the tailor made diet plans will be supplemented with Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone treatments. Because the diet plans eliminate carbohydrates, the body begins to search for alternate fuel sources. The liver then begins to produce enzymes that encourage the release of old, stored fat into the bloodstream to be used as the body’s primary energy source. The result is a slimmer, leaner and sexier body, normalized blood sugar levels, improved memory and cognition and better overall general health.



For added convenience, qualified patients can order their prescription hormone and diet supplements using the phone or the internet and have them shipped directly to their home avoiding costly, inconvenient, time consuming and embarrassing visits to physician’s offices or local weight loss clinics. Each patient’s personal life-changing journey is medically supervised and progress is monitored through scheduled weekly communication. This level of personal service enables the doctors to identify weight loss plateaus, make medication adjustments and resolve any other barriers that may be hindering fast weight loss.



Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans drastically improve their health and lifestyle, normalize blood sugar levels leading to improved cognition and memory, and enjoy overall improved health by reducing body fat content through their unique prescription hormone diet plans and exclusive supplements.



Everyone who wants to make a positive lifestyle change by losing unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat is encouraged to call the experts at Diet Doc call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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