Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Those who consume an unhealthy diet of sugary, fatty foods are far more apt to suffer one of countless weight related diseases. Diet Doc’s professional staff offers its knowledge, expertise and guidance to help everyone manage long term weight. The company’s specially trained professionals are skilled in the science of fast weight loss and offer customized diet plans that are specific to each patient’s activity level and nutritional needs while being compatible with almost any medical condition and fitting neatly into any lifestyle. By sharing their knowledge and expertise, the company’s experts are teaching patients what specific foods cause a healthy weight reduction in the body. Diet Doc’s support staff of doctors, nurses, and nutritionists are now placing added emphasis on teaching patients new eating habits, and providing increased services to guide patients to more effective long term weight maintenance.



Patients who commit to making a lifestyle change by losing unhealthy and unwanted excess weight will complete an extensive, yet quite simple, medical evaluation followed by a consultation with a Diet Doc physician. Those that qualify will work with certified nutritionists to devise personalized diet plans. These uniquely designed diet plans are rich in essential nutrients and include simple foods that naturally boost each patient’s weight loss potential. A wide range of delicious and nutritious foods are incorporated into the menu that sustain the patient’s interest and generate safe and healthy weight loss, which maintains the patient’s motivation, and leads to more effective and successful long term weight maintenance.



Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone will be administered in small regulated doses under medical supervision. Each is fortified with vitamin B12, an energizing essential element to weight reduction. This dynamic duo sends a powerful message to the brain to target stores of fat that have been trapped in the body’s cells. This old fat is released into the bloodstream and burned as the body requires energy resulting in patients noticing the loss of pounds and inches in areas of the body that are typically the most difficult to lose, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



Patients are free to choose their preferred method of hormone delivery. Most patients find painless injectable hormone solution the most convenient and find that, because injectable hormone is enhanced with vitamin B12, patients receive a powerful energy boost while this natural hormone safely suppresses the appetite. Other patients, however, may choose sublingual tablets or oral drops. Regardless of the method of hormone delivery, those patients who follow the Diet Doc hormone diet plan will lose weight fast naturally and safely.



While the prescription hormone treatments help patients over initial weight loss hurdles, the reason for the success of Diet Doc’s hormone diets is that the hormone treatments are combined with effective education on how to lose weight fast while also teaching the best habits that help patients with long term weight maintenance. Because the hormone diet plan s are created specifically for each patient, they are more effective than one-size-fits-all diet plans, and patients see faster results that will lead to a healthier, more active lifestyle for the rest of their lives.



Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans are a safe, effective and affordable method of rapidly losing unwanted and unhealthy fat. More effective than weight reduction surgery, which can carry a price tag of up to $30,000, the company utilizes decades of scientific research, combining natural prescription hormone with a patient specific diet plan to trigger fast weight loss. Utilizing the most current technology, patients confer with their doctor over the telephone or Skype, making location a non-factor and allowing clients nationwide the possibility of safe and effective weight loss. Medical supervision and scheduled weekly communication allows the doctors to quickly identify and resolve any dieting plateaus or barriers that may be hindering fast weight loss, also lending to the successful long term weight maintenance of over 97% of patients.



Because Diet Doc offers only 100% pure prescription products that are manufactured in the U.S. in FDA approved pharmacies, hormone diet plans that are unique to each patient’s specific body type and circumstance, comprehensive medical supervision, and a level of personal service that is unequaled by competitors, the company is quickly becoming the most trusted name in fast weight loss in the country.



Those who are struggling to lose 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more are encouraged to call 800-272-0482 today to schedule a confidential and complimentary consultation with a Diet Doc professional.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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