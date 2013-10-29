Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Recent news headlines have been informing dieters in Cleveland, and dieters across the rest of the United States, that there is a similarity in brain activity when the body engages in a drug addiction when compared to a cookie addiction. Because most people understand the science behind a drug addiction, many are also beginning to recognize the need for assistance to end a physical Oreo addiction as well. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hormone diet programs have created a unique protocol that not only helps patients lose weight fast, it also educates and counsels them on the importance of consuming healthier foods in order to change their unhealthy lifestyle. This hormone diet model has already been used to help thousands of patients, many of those patients from the Cleveland area, successfully lose weight and begin leading happier, more active lives.



As reported on this week by Medical News Today, a group of students and their professor at Connecticut College discovered that cookies might be as addictive as cocaine or morphine. This research supports the theory that this cookie addiction, or the addiction to high-fat, high-sugar foods, stimulates the brain in the same way that manufactured drugs do. And, according to Professor Joseph Schroeder, “It may explain why some people can’t resist these foods despite the fact that they know they are bad for them.” This cookie addiction, and the addiction to other unhealthy foods, can make it difficult for patients to lose weight and choose healthier, low calorie foods instead.



To combat this cookie addiction, Diet Doc utilizes exclusive hormone diet treatments that contain natural, prescription strength hormones. These hormones naturally mobilize stored body fat for an ample supply of energy, even during times of fewer calorie intake. The company’s hormone treatments also leave dieters’ muscle mass and structural fat completely untouched. When used as a tool to lose weight in hormone diet treatments, these hormones continue to target stored fat as the hormone flushes the excess fat out of the patient’s body.



While hormone diet treatments are targeting embarrassing stored fat, they are also working to control the patient’s appetite and end their cookie addiction, or their addiction to other unhealthy foods, in order to lose weight. During their initial consultation with a Diet Doc physician, patients will receive a one-year prescription for hormone diet treatments and other fat burning supplements that can be shipped directly to their front door. And, unlike other hormone diet programs, Diet Doc offers unlimited consultations over the phone or the internet and ships their treatments, instead of requiring patients to travel to a fast weight loss clinic, so that patients can quickly lose weight without any inconvenience.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg