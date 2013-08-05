Hormone Discovered in 1979 Is Now Proving to Be the Key to Permanent Relief from Chronic Lower Back Pain

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Dr. Joseph Bowles is sharing vital new insights into his recently released report titled “6 Eye Opening Concepts About Lower Back Pain Relief,” which showcases his findings after 5 years of research into what he terms ‘the real’ causes of chronic lower back pain.



Among the 6 new concepts presented, one in particular goes to the heart of what distinguishes Dr. Bowles findings from any other approach currently shared with those who suffer from chronic, lower back pain.



“In many cases, people with chronic, lower back pain are experiencing the results of unresolved stress which activates a series of chemical reactions in the body. These chemicals, actually a hormone called CCK-B which was first discovered in 1979, prolongs and increases chronic pain in the lower back,” explained Dr. Bowles in a recent interview. “Doctors ignoring unresolved stress and failing to teach people how to defuse it is what I see is missing. It's the origin of why millions of people worldwide have lower-back pain that goes on indefinitely…and this, in spite of the best efforts of both doctor and patient.”



In the report, Dr. Bowles further explains that all too often, traditional care (in the form of surgery, medications or conservative means such as spinal manipulation, acupuncture, physical therapy, massage and physical exercise) just doesn’t provide sustainable relief.



He says that even with modern professionals having the best skills, equipment, and technology, the numbers of people with chronic, lower-back pain continues to rise. “Obviously, something must be missing from evaluation and treatment of chronic lower-back pain,” he adds. "To come to the aid of the 17 million plus people in America that have had lower back pain beyond 3-4 months, we must have a change in the fundamental approach to patient care and the true source of pain."



Dr. Bowles advises readers of his report that they will get an insider’s look at what's been missing, and why lower-back pain CAN continue indefinitely.



He explains, “If your lower back pain has lasted beyond 4-16 weeks and your doctor is still looking at your x-rays or MRI, and still saying things like, "it's that herniated disc acting up again," or "you've got arthritis and that's making your back hurt," that doctor has NOT fully evaluated you."



Dr. Bowles entered the academic realm after 20 years of private practice and was an associate professor for clinical studies at his alma mater, Cleveland Chiropractic College - Kansas City. During his stay at Cleveland College, he was granted the 2001 ‘Doctor of the Year’ award from Clinical Biomechanics of Posture (CBP).



About CBP

CBP is a prestigious spinal research organization that has published over 100 articles in the peer-reviewed medical literature. He received this award for his pioneering academic efforts in improving the understanding and application of innovative methods of spinal diagnosis and treatment.



