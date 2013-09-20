Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- When developing their fast weight loss programs Diet Doc wanted to provide their clients with the easiest and most effective methods for losing weight, whether that is a pound of fat or much more excess weight. And, since beginning their weight loss programs, Diet Doc has helped thousands of patients across the United States, including many patients in the greater Detroit area, remove unwanted weight with some losing up to almost a pound of fat per day. Through a combination of health education and exclusive fat burning treatments with naturally increasing hormone levels, patients are able to see fat rapidly melting away.



This hormone was first isolated in the early 1950s and was quickly identified for its beneficial properties for weight loss programs when appropriate hormone levels were used. The company’s diet plans include a hormone that is naturally produced in the human body during pregnancy and acts as a protective barrier, providing nutrients to the growing fetus when the mother does not have immediate access to food. By targeting and mobilizing stored fat, the fetus receives nutrition without disrupting the mother’s muscle mass or structural fat. When adequate hormone levels are used in weight loss programs, patients see their stored fat melting away, sometimes as much as almost a pound of fat per day, and also notice a significant decrease in their appetite.



Being able to control the temptation to overeat or indulge in unhealthy, processed foods is imperative for successful weight loss programs, so Diet Doc offers their clients only the highest quality treatments to provide them with the ability to make healthy eating choices. Where some fad diets use homeopathic hormones, their treatments do not contain hormone levels high enough to eliminate even one pound of fat or provide effective results for their clients. Diet Doc’s treatments require a valid prescription because they contain the hormone levels necessary to burn fat from hard to reach areas of the body and actively suppress the appetite.



Each Diet Doc treatment is produced in their own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies to ensure that appropriate hormone levels are achieved and only the finest quality of ingredients are used. Patients eager to lose a pound of fat, or more, can order their treatments over the phone after a consultation with a Diet Doc physician, and have them shipped directly to their home. And, within each shipment, patients will notice a Certificate of Analysis detailing the hormone levels, the concentration of active ingredients and the quality of each component in each treatment.



Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss programs because of their fast, easy and effective results and continue to help their clients in Detroit eliminate a pound of fat and more from their stomachs, thighs and underarms. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, reported successfully losing weight without any negative side effects, like cravings or uncontrollable hunger.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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