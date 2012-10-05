Hormone Replacement Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is administration of hormones to those patients who are under a phase of declining natural hormones in their body. Hormone replacement therapy is mostly administered to women undergoing menopausal phase. The hormones which are administered to patients are mostly Estrogen also supplemented by progesterone and testosterone. The modes of administration are oral tablets, implants, patches, vaginal creams etc.



The global hormone replacement therapy market is expected to rise to approximately USD 3.6 billion by 2018. Also it is forecast that the CAGR will be 2.5%. The estrogen administration segment is expected to be the largest in this market with a CAGR of 2.8%. The estrogen market shall be followed by growth hormones, thyroid hormones and testosterone hormone administration.



Read More: Hormone Replacement Therapy Market



The three major segments of the hormone replacement therapy market are Estrogen replacement therapy, growth hormone replacement market and thyroid hormone replacement therapy. The largest market share is taken by estrogen replacement therapy administered to post menopausal women. It is followed by growth hormone and thyroid hormone replacement therapies in children and the elderly.



The major driver of this market is increased awareness about post menopausal hazards amongst women. Other drivers being increase in patients’ volume in developed countries, introduction of highly innovative drug delivery systems and the untapped Asian market. This, along with the number of patients increasing every day and the growing awareness amongst other supplementary markets is expected to boost the market that will undergo huge growth in the near future.



The major holdback of the hormone replacement therapy market is the pricing pressure. An average estrogen replacement therapy will cost USD 10,000 per annum to a patient. Thus it is quite evident that this treatment is still not accessible to middle class consumers, especially those of developing nations. It is also found in several researches that women with high susceptibility to coronary diseases should not opt for hormone replacement therapy. Also those women who undergo hormone replacement therapy are at high risk of suffering from cervical cancer.



Browse More Market Reports On Pharmaceutical Market



The major market for hormone replacement therapy is North America and other developed nations spread worldwide owing to the high purchasing power of the patients and growing awareness. However financially weak nations don’t show much prospect in this advanced and highly sophisticated therapy market. The Asia Pacific market shows high growth potential for existing market players and also the new entrants.



The major market players in the hormone replacement therapy market are Pfizer, Merck & co., BioSante Pharmaceuticals and Amgen. The other key players being Depomed Inc., QuatRx Pharmaceuticals, Noven Pharmaceuticals etc.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @:



http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hormone-replacement-therapy-market.html



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



For More INfo: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/