Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Many people in Miami, Florida are beginning to understand that eliminating belly fat may not be good only for a person’s self-esteem and that losing weight can help lower the risk of illness and disease, including symptoms of cancer. In fact, a new study by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute Laboratory for Metabolic Population Health, recently considered, specifically, the existence of belly fat and its impact on the increased risk for a cancer diagnosis or the existence of symptoms of cancer. Diet Doc created their hormone therapy diet programs as a way for their clients to easily and quickly rid themselves of excess and embarrassing fat, but is also committed to helping their clients reduce weight-related illnesses and improve their overall quality of life. Through their exclusive hormone therapy treatments, Diet Doc has been able to provide thousands of people across the United States, including many patients in the Miami, Florida area, with the keys to losing weight and sustaining weight loss for the future.



As reported on by Yahoo! Health, this recent study by researchers in Massachusetts found that people who carry around too much belly fat have a greater chance for being diagnosed with cancer, and exhibiting the symptoms of cancer, than those people who carry their excess fat in other parts of their body. While having too much fat around the abdomen, belly fat, is already known to be more dangerous than carrying excess weight in other areas, such as the hips and thighs, this study specifically connected the symptoms of cancer with the existence of belly fat and warns those patients of the risks associated with carrying this type of fat.



Diet Doc’s hormone therapy treatments contain 100% pure, prescription strength hormones that target belly fat and effectively flush it from the patient’s body. And, to ensure that patients only receive the highest quality of ingredients, all of Diet Doc’s hormone therapy treatments are produced in their own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies. The Diet Doc team is committed to providing patients with high enough hormone therapy levels so that patients are able to see belly fat rapidly melting away and begin reducing their risk for symptoms of cancer. While some fad diets offer their patients ineffectual homeopathic grade hormone therapy treatments, it is important for those who are trying to lose weight fast to note that these homeopathic treatments do not contain high enough hormone levels to produce any significant fast weight loss results. Therefore, patients interested in eliminating their risk for developing symptoms of cancer should check to make sure that their hormone therapy treatments are of prescription strength.



To begin one of Diet Doc’s effective hormone therapy diet plans, new patients only need to complete an online health questionnaire and consult with one of Diet Doc’s highly trained physicians. During this initial consultation, which can take place over the phone or internet and in the privacy of the patient’s own home, clients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc supplements and can have their treatments shipped directly to their home to begin seeing immediate results.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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