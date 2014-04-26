Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2014 -- Hormonal imbalance can play a key role in weight loss, often causing unhindered weight gain, regardless of calories consumed. What most are unaware of is that an undetected hormone imbalance can be the missing link – sabotaging a person’s hard work to stay slim. Hormones are key players in regulating weight, metabolism, blood sugar, insulin, and when and where the body stores fat. As the body ages, shifting hormones trigger numerous symptoms of imbalance – including unexplained weight gain. For those clients who wish to test their hormone profiles that are linked to weight management, Diet Doc now offers new hormone testing kits delivered directly to the client’s home.



These weight management hormone test kits are easy to render, involving a simple saliva, blood, or urine sample, sometimes consisting of all three for a full profile. Women and men experience different symptoms associated with hormonal imbalance.



Women will often experience the following:

- weight gain in hips, thighs

- belly fat

- water retention

- increased appetite

- sugar cravings



While men most likely will suffer from these symptoms:

- belly fat

- low lean muscle mass

- decreased strength and stamina

- prostate problems

- foggy thinking / fatigue

- difficulty sleeping



Diet Doc now offers a full weight management hormone profile done safely and easily from the client’s own home. Interested clients can purchase this simple hormone testing kit on Diet Doc’s website, http://www.HRTTreatments.com without prescription, collect samples at home, send kit to laboratory, and receive a personal call from a Diet Doc board certified doctor to review results. During this consultation, Diet Doc’s doctor will fully review and discuss test results, and give the client an opportunity to receive a prescription for purchase of treatment options, including but not limited to Testosterone replacement, progesterone replacement, cortisol replacement, and many other bioidentical hormone replacement options. Because Diet Doc only uses the highest quality bioidentical hormone replacement, clients do not have to worry about severe side effects, rejection of treatment, or other costly and common side effects associated with cheap synthetic hormone replacements.



Diet Doc’s hormone replacement therapy is based upon the client’s customized needs and individually designed to improve the balance of their primary hormones. Reduced levels of estrogen, testosterone and progesterone are restored so that overall wellness is revived. The Bioidentical compound is safe and has very few side effects. BHRT offers a molecular match to the hormones that are naturally produced in the clients’ bodies.



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