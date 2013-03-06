Horomatching.com Launches India's Exclusive Online Horoscope Matching Website Based on Vedic Astrology

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- There are many relationship compatibility techniques available online, with every site specifying its own particular cocktail of attributes in order to weigh how successful a potential couple might be. Horomatching is a very unique and highly successful online relationship compatibility software that uses vedic astrology as its prime marker, and uses the vedic compatibility technique which is over 5000 years old and has been used to perform long and successfully marriages in India, sometimes between people who hadn't even met before their wedding day.



With the high rate of divorce everywhere people need to be very discriminating as to their partners and their relationship needs. Vedic relationship compatibility is not just a matter of accepting and rejecting potential marriage partners as good or bad, but it also involves helping people understand how to better improve their own ability to relate to others and make their relationships work out better and successful in the long run.



Horomatching uses a scientific model of compatibility using the best available technology combined with the modern horoscope compatibility techniques drawn from various ancient Indian astrology classics such as Jatakadesham, Prasna Marga, Kaladeepakam, Madhaveeyam and more.



Currently their match making reports are available in 3 languages: English, Malayalam and Tamil. Their service is available worldwide and users can try out the service by registering at the site to receive one horoscope matching report absolutely free. All reports are available online instantly and can be viewed on the screen and be printed also.



They continue to add more useful services to customers and have recently launched the Star ‘Nakshatra’ finder which helps anyone from any part of the world to find out their Hindu birth star online instantly. They also have strategic tie-ups with many web portals for customized astrology solutions, so those looking for answers to other challenges can find the right path through the site.



Whether marriage matching, friend matching or simply horoscope matching to find out what those compatible are like, the site offers powerful, easy to use tools and reports to guide users to their destiny.



A spokesperson for Horomatching explained, “Vedic astrology has been in use for centuries, and Hindu spiritual wisdom was the foundation of what became Eastern Buddhism. It is one of the oldest philosophies in the world and as such, has not been polluted by the abstractions of the modern world. By going back to what we are at heart in our purest form by using vedic astrology, we can project matches not by what albums they own but by the potential for a profound and lasting connection based on something deeper and more intuitive.”



About Horomatching

Launched on the web in 2010, Horomatching helped pioneer online horoscope compatibility services across the world and has been successfully providing Hindu astrology services for the past few years. They provide online horoscope matching services based on Indian (vedic) astrology based on Indian system of horoscope matching with emphasis on Kerala match making. They also undertake online astrology consultations. For more information, please visit: http://www.horomatching.com/