Horror Collection Focuses on Stories of Sadistic Danger

Author and filmmaker Jeremiah Cress wants to introduce readers to the single most important fact that any man or woman might ever come to understand about each of our lives: that NO ONE IS EVER SAFE. In his writing debut, a collection of horror stories titled "Seven Slightly Sadistic Stories", real-world threats get picked apart with the same gusto a solitary prisoner in torment might apply to exposing the callow flesh underneath a scab. The stories in this collection are populated with serial killers, psychotic madmen, online predators and other figures of equal depravity and darkness.



Where many horror stories focus on elements of the supernatural, either through the seemingly super-human capacity of the predator which comes granted from some underworld, or through demons from an underworld itself, Jeremiah Cress's horror stories in "Seven Slightly Sadistic Stories" each take a clear and factual approach to the psychotic operations of the madmen. No demons need apply; when demons do make themselves present in his horror stories they could just as well be the product of psychosis. It's left to the reader to decide.



"Seven Slightly Sadistic Stories" begins and ends with a story covering the same events from two perspectives, a victims attempt to hide by being quiet and a maniac's search for his absconded victim. Other tales tell of a stalker's use of social networking and the musings within a disturbing diary.



About Jeremiah Cress

Located in Pennsylvania, Jeremiah Cress shows the dangers in society through a twisted sense of humor and an entertaining while creepy writing style. He has studied criminal psychology and film-making. His interests include horror films, cooking, martial arts and scaring the hell out of his readers, especially the ones who dare to visit his Facebook page.



