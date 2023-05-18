Horse Insurance Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2028 : Philip Baker Insurance, Harry Hall, Kay Cassell

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Horse Insurance Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Horse Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

The Oriental Insurance Company (India), Axa XL (United States), NFU Mutual (United Kingdom), KBIS British Equestrian Insurance (United Kingdom), E&L Insurance (United States), Philip Baker Insurance (United States), Broadstone Equine Insurance (United States), The Insurance Emporium (United Kingdom), Harry Hall (United Kingdom), Petplan Equine (United Kingdom), Kay Cassell (United States), BFL Canada (Canada)



Scope of the Report of Horse Insurance

Horse insurance facilitates horse owners to mitigate financial costs against accidents, diseases, or any illness to horses. The horse has been a most adopted animal since ancient times for various purposes like horse riding, racing, gaming, etc. However, in recent years, the horse is gaining more popularity as a pet for hobby or business purposes. Illness or accidental injuries in the horses are common and sometimes it may be expensive for owners to treat horses. The horse insurance provides coverage against death, accidents, or diseases according to the age of the horse and different activities.



The Global Horse Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Major Medical, Surgical, Full Mortality, Limited Mortality, Loss of Use, Personal Liability), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors), End-user (Equestrian Centers, Farms, Horse Owners, Others), Coverage (Death Cover {Accidental, From Diseases}, Disability Cover)



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Horse Adoption Rate for Hobby



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Adoption of Horses for Racing and Other Games

- Increasing Number of Accidental Injuries and Disabilities in Horses



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Horse Insurance Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Horse Insurance Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Horse Insurance Market Forecast



