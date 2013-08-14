Horse Racing Information Site HorseBettingAction.com Debuts, Giving History of U.S.'s Biggest Races

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- New horse racing and horse betting information website HorseBettingAction.com announces its launch as an online resource for anyone interested in some of the biggest races in the nation. With information on races like the Breeders' Cup, Preakness Stakes and of course, the Kentucky Derby, the site provides a history of each event, contenders to win, a schedule of races and odds and lines on each race.



As a resource for those interested in horse racing, the site provides a plethora of helpful information on a variety of topics. Glossaries of popular terms identify the definitions of wagering types "trifecta," "superfecta," "Daily Double," and more. Extensive descriptions of what it means to handicap a race give insight into the nuances of placing wagers. While the site itself does not allow visitors to place wages or make bets, the goal of the site is to provide information and background on those who enjoy betting on the sport.



"Horse betting has become a favorite pastime of many, and there are some who have even made a career out of it," explains an article on the site. "However, for most it is a hobby they enjoy once in a while as a form of entertainment. No matter how serious or how casual someone is about horse racing, they want to be sure they do all they can in order to have the best time possible and see the best financial results they can."



A special section devoted to each race gives a history of the event, as well as a schedule of the race, contenders assumed to win, and the odds for the race. Interesting facts and tidbits are also included. For instance, The Kentucky Derby, part of the Triple Crown, is one of the longest running horse races in the world. However, the race itself lasts only two minutes, dubbed "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports." Recommendations for finding a reputable and legal betting agency are also discussed to ensure all betting experiences are favorable.



About HorseBettingAction.com

HorseBettingAction.com provides horse racing information including contenders, schedule and odds and lines on all the major horse races in the nation including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and the Breeders' Cup. The site also gives information on the popular new concept of off the track betting for those interested in learning more. For more information, visit http://www.horsebettingaction.com/.