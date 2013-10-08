Horse Tales for the Soul Books Supporting Our Veterans

Yellville, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Whitehall Publishing, creators of the 7 Horse Tales for the Soul books and audio books is donating 30% of book and audio book sales through our affiliate program to the Horses for Heroes national non-profit program that serves the needs of our veterans and their families.



Horses4Heroes is a national non-profit that owns its own horses and uses those horses every day in programs that serve our troops, veterans, First Responders and their families, as well as at-risk youth, foster children and teens, victims of domestic abuse and violence, veterans with PTSD and adults who need a hand up, not a hand out. To serve heroes throughout the country, the program has created a large and growing national network of equestrian centers that offer affordable, sometimes free, recreational, instructional and morale-boosting health & wellness programs. Today, Horses 4 Heroes has 250 centers in 44 states plus Canada.



The Horse Tales for the Soul books are filled with true, heartwarming stories from horse lovers around the globe. Each story focuses on the life lessons learned through these sometimes hilarious, sometimes sad events. Whether finding the humor in life, learning how to overcome adversity or how to say goodbye to a dear friend, these stories will touch your soul and they make great gifts for all the horse lovers in your life. “Whitehall Publishing is proud to be a part of this wonderful program. Our hope is to help Horses 4 Heroes expand the important work they are doing across the United States.” Said, BR Probert, Founder, Whitehall Publishing.



To participate, visit http://horsetalesforthesoul.com/1.html . This is the special link for the Horses 4 Heroes program. 30% of every sale will be automatically donated to the Horse 4 Heroes program when you use this link.



About Whitehall Publishing

Whitehall Publishing is a full service book publishing firm that offers both traditional and hybrid publishing options for authors around the globe. We work extensively with nonprofit organizations who are focused on helping our veterans.



Contact Information:

Whitehall Publishing

PO Box 548, Yellville, AR 72687

870-210-8741 phone

888-908-5196 Fax

info@whitehallpublishing.com

http://whitehallpublishing.com/catalog.html