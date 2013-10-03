HorsefieldTortoise.co.uk Is the Internet's One-Stop Care Resource for Horsefield Tortoise Owners

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- While some people own dogs and cats, other people own more unique types of animals. Today, many UK animal lovers are choosing to raise tortoises. There are many different types of tortoises available for purchase today, and unlike dogs and cats, tortoises have a lifespan closer to the lifespan of humans - between 40 and 80 years.



A website called HorsefieldTortoise.co.uk wants to help anyone raise a happy and healthy tortoise. HorsefieldTortoise.co.uk was created by a man named Charlie who has been caring for tortoises for over a decade. As a tortoise owner, Charlie wants to pass his knowledge and experience onto other owners as well as those thinking about purchasing a tortoise.



All information on the site is available free of charge. Charlie recently released a free mini-course available to all website visitors over email. That mini-course explains the nuances of raising a Horsefield tortoise, including:



- The optimum habitat for tortoises

- The types of food that tortoises are meant to eat

- What to expect from a tortoise

- A how-to guide on creating proper living conditions for a tortoise

- A how-to breeding guide

- A guide to preventing common tortoise diseases

- Specific care for young Horsefield tortoises



Horsefield tortoises are a particularly popular type of tortoise. Unlike other types of tortoises, Horsefield tortoises only grow to a relatively small size of 13 to 25cm (5 to 9 inches). This makes Horsefield tortoises easy to look after - even when living in a small house or flat. As Charlie of HorsefieldTortoise.co.uk explains, Horsefield tortoises go by a number of different names:



“Horsefield tortoises are commonly referred to as Russian tortoises or Central Asian tortoises. Some may also refer to them as Afghanistan tortoises, Steppe tortoises, or Four Clawed tortoises. There are a number of breeders in the UK who sell Horsefield tortoises, and at our site, we show visitors exactly what to look for in a breeder.”



HorsefieldTortoise.co.uk recommends, for example, that prospective tortoise owners only buy tortoises that were raised in captivity by a qualified breeder. This limits the risk of disease. A Horsefield tortoise for sale can be found at reptile shops and reptile trade shows, although many people choose to purchase directly from a breeder.



From habitat to diet, raising a tortoise requires careful research and planning. However, with a little bit of work, Horsefield tortoise owners can raise a friend that they can keep for life.



About HorsefieldTortoise.co.uk

HorsefieldTortoise.co.uk is a Horsefield tortoise information website that explains how to raise a happy and healthy Horsefield tortoise. Horsefield tortoises grow to only a small size and live for between 40 to 80 years, making them a popular pet for families throughout the UK. For more information, please visit: http://horsefieldtortoise.co.uk