Horsham Athletic Club Encourages Individuals to Create Healthy Habits to Achieve Their Fitness Goals

Horsham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- There are a number of reasons people have difficulty staying on track and maintaining their fitness goals — and one of the most common is bad habits. Making poor choices can, over time, lead to the development of bad habits. Horsham Athletic Club, a premier fitness gym with personal training in Hatboro, PA, encourages clients to recognize bad habits and begin to turn them into positive, healthy changes.



Health and fitness play a huge part in one's overall well-being and quality of life. While setting goals is easy, seeing them through is another story. Everyone has bad habits they would like to improve — from fitness enthusiasts to couch potatoes. The key is to set small, action-based goals that are more easily tackled and, therefore, keep motivation on track.



The personal trainers at Horsham Athletic Club work closely with each client to develop a personalized program to cater to their individual needs and goals. Accountability is a large benefit of personal training and encourages goal completion. Their personal training sessions, fitness classes, and dynamic soccer training are all excellent ways to build healthy habits and move forward in a stagnant fitness journey.



When it comes to making progress with health and fitness goals, poor habits can be a hindrance. Visit Horsham Athletic Club to begin tearing down poor habits and making healthier, more sustainable fitness choices. HAC is a local gym that provides childcare in Warminster, PA, making fitness accessible for parents in the area. Learn more by visiting their website or by calling 215-398-1343.



About Horsham Athletic Club

Horsham Athletic Club, a proud partner of Special Olympics Pennsylvania, is a full-service, multi-recreational health and fitness complex, offering a friendly atmosphere with convenient amenities for everyone. With a variety of fitness programs and personal training options, there are physical activities to cater to every member's fitness needs. Their exquisite 46,000 sq. foot facility is located at 400 Horsham Road, Horsham, PA 19044.



