Horsham Athletic Club Explains How to Safely Workout in the Summer Heat

Summer in Pennsylvania creates notoriously sub-optimal conditions for healthy outdoor exercise. Air-conditioned gyms are many people's modern solutions to this issue. However, due to coronavirus related precautions, it appears that gyms throughout the country will be closed for at least a good portion of the season. Fitness enthusiasts should not be disheartened, as practicing caution can keep hot weather workouts safe and fun. When the weather heats up for the summer, the fitness experts at Horsham Athletic Club suggest taking steps for safe athletic performance training during the summer:



Those who are not used to working out in the heat should start with relatively light, 15-minute workouts in the morning before the sun's height. Each day, the workout can be slightly longer, until a full routine can be comfortably done outside. It is generally advised that two weeks of regular exposure can significantly decrease the risk of heat-related injury.



Secondly, it is impossible to overstate the importance of hydration when working out in the summer. Even mild dehydration is associated with a significantly higher risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. For optimal summer hydration, it is recommended that adults drink about half their body weight in ounces of water each day.



Additionally, keeping sodium levels from dropping too low is another crucial part of avoiding heat-related injury during summer. Sodium is a key part of how the body produces electrolytes, and sweating during exercise causes a person to lose sodium in high levels. Keeping healthy, salty snacks such as yogurt, nuts, and seeds around the home can promote energy and sustain proper sodium levels.



Working out in the summer heat can seem dangerous, but taking the right steps can heavily mitigate risk and keep summer workouts safe and fun.



