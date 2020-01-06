Horsham Athletic Club Offers Elite Soccer Training Classes to Stay in Top Form

Horsham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2020 -- Horsham Athletic Club has a premier soccer training center called Dynamic Soccer as part of their health and wellbeing facilities. The program is led by Jason Vogel, a qualified trainer with over 20 years of experience. This soccer program was created to help players reach their next level of play. As the most reputable provider of soccer training in Warrington, PA, the team at Horsham Athletic Club has recently shared some exclusive information regarding their elite soccer training classes.



Vogel's training embraces players of all skill sets and levels, rather than homing in on a specific position or "type" of soccer player. Before starting the training program, athletes are evaluated to categorize their strengths and weaknesses. After this, training duration and frequency are determined, setting realistic schedules that keep all attendees consistent and continuously moving in a positive direction.



Mindset plays an essential role in these sessions, as it's seen as equal to, if not more important than, the physical demands of the game. This helps players to avoid overthinking and stay present at all times, ultimately achieving positive outcomes. Players that wish to rise to the next level will be encouraged to push themselves to their physical and mental limits. This requires consistency and dedication, helping to develop dominant skill sets and confidence which can be executed on the soccer field.



Fitness is an area that soccer players often neglect and overlook, and this can have a negative impact on their overall performance. To become an excellent player, a fitness training program must be implemented as a top priority. Dynamic Soccer takes into consideration the demands of the game and all that is required to make players match ready. Personalized fitness routines that work core, balance, strength, speed, and agility are all integrated into the training.



