Horticulture Lighting Market Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate

The global horticulture lighting marke t is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 6.0 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include rising number of government initiatives to promote the adoption of CEA practices and SSL technology, growing demand for food owing to the continuously increasing population, increased funding to develop vertical farms and greenhouses, and ongoing legalization of cultivation.



Retrofit installations segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Retrofit installations segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period by installation type. The retrofitting of light fixtures in commercial greenhouses and vertical farms helps in saving energy, providing supplemental light for improving the quality of plants, and reducing their maintenance and labor costs. This, in turn, results in low operating costs of commercial greenhouses and vertical farms. Grow lights require to operate for nearly 14 to 18 hours daily, depending on the types of plants that are being cultivated. The retrofitting of HID lamps with LED grow lights results in their high efficiency, lightweight, and long life. Thus, growers may retrofit their existing growing units with any of the available lighting technologies provided it results in high yields and enhanced profitability. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the retrofit installations market globally.



Interlighting segment is expected to witness higher CAGR growth during the forecast period



Interlighting segment is expected to witness highest CAGR growth during the forecast period, by lighting type. Interlighting increases light reception at middle or low levels of canopies that usually receive less light. Interlighting provides high light efficacy, which results in more yields than toplighting and it mostly uses LED lights. Increasing number of greenhouses for tomatoes and cucumber cultivation is also expected to drive the growth of interlighting market.



Vertical farming segment for horticulture lighting market is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period



The vertical farming segment of the horticulture lighting market is expected to register the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period by application. Vertical farms are being setup in several parts of the world; North America, Europe, the Middle East, China, and Japan are the leading investors in vertical farm projects. Several established corporations have started providing funds to encourage entrepreneurs to establish vertical farms. In May 2018, Signify (Netherlands) announced its collaboration with Travaglini FarmTech, a new business division of Travaglini S.p.a (Italy), to develop the first vertical farm plant research laboratory of Italy in Milan.



Europe is projected to register largest market share of the horticulture lighting market in 2025



Europe is projected to register largest market share of the horticulture lighting market in 2025. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the fact that the region has the strongest economies in the world, along with flourishing industries that lead to increased capital investment capabilities. Countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, France, and Italy have large areas under greenhouse cultivation. The use of LED grow lights in this region is gradually increasing from being a supplemental lighting source to becoming a primary light source for indoor farming. The population of Europe has expanded rapidly in recent times, and countries of the region are importing fruits and vegetables in frozen form from Africa and Asia.



Key Market Players

The horticulture lighting market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Signify Holding (Netherlands), OSRAM (Germany), Gavita (Netherlands), Valoya (Finland), California Lightworks (US), and Helliospectra AB (Sweden).