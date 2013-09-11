Hose Suppliers Australia Announces New Competitive Pricing on All Hoses and Related Products

Ashmore, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Hose Suppliers Australia, an ideal name in plumbing fittings now announces new competitive pricing on all hoses and related products. The company offers a diverse range of durable and sustainable plumbing fittings to connect and control the water flow. Their plumbing fitting range consists of tough brass fittings, stainless steel fittings and the widest collection of air hose fittings.



One of the Spokespersons at Hose Suppliers Australia stated, “At Hose Suppliers Australia , our Plumbing fittings collection is made from quality and most durable material like stainless steel, brass, black steel that are rust resistant and hence are corrosion free . Our plumbing fittings provide the perfect solution to all plumbing needs and mending , giving a perfect alternative to replace your plumbing fittings.”



Their range of plumbing fittings are considered to be the best in Australia and provides the most reliable fixtures for any plumbing job. Their fittings make plumbing and life easier for customers. They have plumbing fittings in all the varied shapes, sizes and designs to suit any sort of requirement for plumbing fittings.



All hoses and plumbing fittings in Hose Suppliers Australia are competitively priced and hence, deliver an affordable solutions to all its clients. The company is also known for holding the widest range of hose fittings with easy online selection and delivery from the most reliable sources of shipments.



About Hose Suppliers Australia

Hose Suppliers Australia was established in 1980 to provide specialist services to the industrial, hose fittings, vee belt and marine markets. Hose Suppliers Australia stocks a complete range of products for all industrial and marine applications and maintain an extensive reseller network.



With two major service centres in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast, Hose Suppliers Australia provides technical support second to none. Its product specialists have over 100 years of combined industrial experience.



To know more about air hose fittings, please visit: http://hosesuppliers.com.au



Contact Detail:

Unit 2, 2 Middleton Street,

ASHMORE QLD 4214

PO Box 5294GCMC

Bundall Qld 9726