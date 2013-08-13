Hose Suppliers Australia Offers Diverse Range of Durable and Sustainable Plumbing Fittings

Ashmore, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Hose Suppliers Australia offers a diverse range of durable and sustainable Plumbing fittings to connect and control the water flow. Their plumbing fitting range consists of tough brass fittings, stainless steel fittings and a collection of some of the most sought after options for air hose fittings to provide durability and resistance from any sort of environmental conditions.



Their range of plumbing fittings rival the best in the Australia and provides the most reliable fixtures for any plumbing job. Their fittings make plumbing and life easier for customers. They have plumbing fittings in all the varied shapes, sizes and designs to suit any sort of requirement for plumbing fittings.



Their Plumbing fittings provides the perfect compression fittings, connects two pipes together or a pipe to a fixture like that of a sink or toilet or even an appliance like dishwasher to create a watertight connection. The products are gaining popularity among the masses due to their ease of use and versatility.



Plumbing fittings at Hose Suppliers are made up of material like stainless steel, brass, black steel which are rust resistant and one doesn’t have to worry about the fittings being affected by rust. Their plumbing fittings provide peace of mind so if you are looking to replace your plumbing fittings, they offer the most reliable options.



About Hose Suppliers Australia

Hose Suppliers Australia provides specialist services to the industrial, hose fittings, Vee belt and marine markets. They stock a complete range of products for all industrial and marine applications and maintain an extensive reseller network. With two major service centers in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast, Hose Suppliers Australia provides technical support second to none. Their product specialists have over 100 years of combined industrial experience.



To know more about them, please visit http://hosesuppliers.com.au



Contact Address -:

Unit 2, 2 Middleton Street,

ASHMORE QLD 4214

PO Box 5294GCMC

Bundall Qld 9726

Phone: 07 5532 7833

Fax: 07 5591 2740

Email: sales@hosesuppliers.com.au



International

Phone +61 7 55327833

Fax: +61 7 55912740