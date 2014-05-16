Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Hosiery in Denmark", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Sales of hosiery increased marginally in 2013. Thus, its performance did not differ significantly from the performance of the whole apparel industry which recorded a slight decline in 2013. The declining consumer expenditure on apparel and intense price competition between retailers slowed down growth in all apparel categories. In addition, frugal consumers were looking for distribution channels to buy cheaper hosiery and many opted for supermarkets and hypermarkets that offer a variety of...
Euromonitor International's Hosiery in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Other Hosiery, Socks, Tights.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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