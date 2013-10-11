Hosiery in Hong Kong, China - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Hosiery in Hong Kong, China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- In 2012, hosiery recorded current value growth of 6%, to reach HK$1,854 million. With improved technology, premiumisation and increasing disposable incomes among women, consumers are becoming more willing to spend on higher quality hosiery, a situation that contributed to the value growth in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Hosiery in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Other Hosiery, Socks, Tights.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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