Fast Market Research recommends "Hosiery in Norway" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The key trend in 2013 was related to companies offering value-for-money promotional campaigns such as three pairs of hosiery for the price of two. This trend applies for women, men and children. Promotional campaigns with discounted prices are very attractive for different consumer segments. In general, Norwegians do not focus on specific brands when buying hosiery. However, in the winter time, consumers prefer to shop for brands which offer higher quality and durability such as wool hosiery...
Euromonitor International's Hosiery in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Other Hosiery, Socks, Tights.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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