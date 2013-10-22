"Hosiery in South Africa" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Hosiery in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Hosiery continued to face strong competition from informal retailing at the end of the review period. This resulted in stronger price competition, with the leading players pushing to maintain and grow share. Players such as Pepkor, Pick 'n Pay, Truworths and Jet kept price increases to a minimum and used price promotions in order to encourage impulse purchases. The level of price promotions softened slightly in 2012 in comparison to previous years as rising production and material costs eroded...
Euromonitor International's Hosiery in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Other Hosiery, Socks, Tights.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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