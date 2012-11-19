Hosiery in South Korea - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Hosiery in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- In 2011, hosiery showed healthy value growth by 5%, with socks recording the fastest growth of 6% in retail value terms. Tights also recorded strong growth of 5% in 2011, thanks to the popular fashion trend among women for short tights that came up around the knee. Meanwhile, socks were previously considered poor fashion sense among young people; however, current fashion trends respect individual sense and thus socks worn on their own attracted attention. Therefore, socks returned to positive...
Euromonitor International's Hosiery in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Other Hosiery, Socks, Tights.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
