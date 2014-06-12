Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Hosiery in Sweden", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The current unease regarding the economic climate continues to negatively impact consumer price sensitivity in Sweden, with the majority of apparel areas posting static to weak growth in 2013. Posting current value growth of less than 1% in 2013, hosiery is no exception to this. However the only distinguishing factor for hosiery is that it is relatively affordable in relation to other apparel areas. As a result of its affordability, versatility and compatibility, hosiery represents an...
Euromonitor International's Hosiery in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Other Hosiery, Socks, Tights.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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