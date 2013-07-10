Hosiery in Sweden: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Hosiery in Sweden"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Wider economic forces continued to have a negative impact on hosiery sales in 2012. The current weakness and uncertainty in the economic climate has served to increase consumers' price sensitivity and lower their absolute demand for hosiery. Nevertheless fashion trends are driving a growth in consumers' demand for colourful socks. Previously socks sales were dominated by neutral, dark colours, but the growing availability of designed, colourful socks demonstrates that this is changing. Bjorn...
Euromonitor International's Hosiery in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Other Hosiery, Socks, Tights.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
