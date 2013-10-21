Hosiery in the United Kingdom - New Market Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Hosiery in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The recession continues to have a stronghold on the purse strings of almost all Britons and all categories within apparel were negatively impacted by this; hosiery was no exception, although the only distinguishing factor for hosiery is that it is relatively affordable. As a result of its affordability, versatility and compatibility with most outfits, fashion hosiery made a large statement in the 2012/2013 fashion houses. It witnessed heavy advertising through various media channels and...
Euromonitor International's Hosiery in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Other Hosiery, Socks, Tights.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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