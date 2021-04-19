Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 5.68 Billion by 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 5.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is growing due to the rise in the number of HAIs or hospital-acquired infections, and growth in the incidence of contagious virus-related diseases. The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry.



Immediate diagnosis of infectious disease is the present need of the time due to evolving pathogens and increasing the occurrence rate of hospital-acquired infections. The government of various nations has been emphasizing on rapid diagnosis of infectious disease as a strategic priority like in the U.S. The global COVID-19 pandemic is another mentionable crucial factor that is boosting the demand for laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents.



However, one of the mentionable challenges for the growth of the market players amidst this epidemic is supply chain management. As an instance, in China, when the pandemic reached the zenith, the transportation was to a halt that resulted in breaking the supply chain. The main reason for such disruption is not because companies are not manufacturing, but it was because the mobility of comments from one part of the nation to another was becoming a challenge. Thus, such disruption in the supply chain may hinder the growth of the market.



Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Roche AG, bioMérieux, Alere, Inc., Becton Dickenson, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid Inc., Qiagen, and Seegene, Inc., among others.



The Covid-19 Impact



One of the major impacts of COVID-19 on the market has been elevated demand for point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests. The development of these easy-to-use and rapid devices to support testing outside of laboratory settings has been a response of diagnostic test manufacturers to shortages of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity. These test kits are developed by manufacturers based either on detection, in serum or blood of antibodies caused due to the infection or identification of proteins from the coronavirus in respiratory samples. WHO supports the use of these point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests in research settings.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Urinalysis testing procedure is used to detect as well as manage a various range of disorders, such as kidney diseases, urinary tract infections, and diabetes. It involves checking the concentration, appearance, and content of the urine. It may result in illness or diseases.



Gastrointestinal infections is among the most commonly encountered infections in primary care. They are not always severe and can often be resolved quickly. They can be serious inpatient populations and healthcare settings.



Among applications, disease testing in HAI diagnostic is anticipated to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the advancement in technology in the healthcare sector, many modern diagnostic instruments and techniques have made the process more accurate.



North America held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness several growth opportunities leading to the increase in the level of awareness among consumers owing to the presence of a large number of educational institutes, hospitals, corporate buildings, and also rise in the self-hygiene among people, which will significantly influence the growth of the industry.



