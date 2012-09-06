Hospital Acquired Infections: Testing Markets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Nosocomial, or hospital-acquired, infection is a new infection that develops in a patient during hospitalization. It is usually defined as an infection that is identified at least forty-eight to seventy-two hours following admission, so infections incubating, but not clinically apparent, at admission are excluded. This type of infection is also known as a hospital-acquired infection (or more generically healthcare-associated infections). The following are among the hospital infections considered in this report:



- Acinetobacter Baumannii

- Clostridium Difficile

- Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia

- Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

- Staphylococcus Aureus

- Tuberculosis

- Urinary Tract Infections

- Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus

- Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia



This report focuses on testing for nosocomial infections. The major consideration is given to bacterial nosocomial infections because a) they are the most frequent type of infections spread in the hospital setting, and b) the practical aspects of diagnosis and therapy are more meaningful based both on medial considerations and on market considerations. This report Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Markets looks at the market for diagnostics that address the growing nosocomial infection threat. As part of its coverage, the report includes the following information:



- Market Size Estimate and Growth Forecast for the HAI Diagnostics Market

- Issues and Trends Affecting Market

- Common Hospital (nosocomial) Infections

- Nosocomial Infection Statistics

- International Hospital Length of Stay Statistics

- The Role of Molecular Tests vs. Traditional

- Corporate Profiles of Key Suppliers



Market analysis in this report considers primarily the epidemiological considerations and the sizes patient groups both in the United States and globally, where available. We have accumulated the most recent data available, understanding that virtually no organization does extensive studies on these applications on a regular basis. Many studies are highly localized and may only apply to a community, state or country (more often countries that are not a part of the major markets for nosocomial diagnostic and therapeutic products). In many instances, we have had to draw from broader epidemiologic data, that is, on data that reach outside of the hospital environment in order to try and construct a picture of the nosocomial testing and treatment needs.



The primary focus of this report is on the bacterial form of nosocomial infections, and those with significant impact on the hospital setting and markets. In looking at these infections, we consider the diagnostic and therapeutic technologies that are currently available and attempt to project trends for diagnosing these infections. To some extent, we are limited by the activity of the industries associated with the diagnosis and treatment of these infections. For the most part, these activities are limited and the advanced technologies seen in other areas of medical application are not necessarily present in terms of microbiology.



Companies Profiled in the report include the following:

- Abbott Laboratories

- Alere

- Becton, Dickinson

- bioMerieux

- Cephei

- Gen-Probe

- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

- Qiagen GmbH

- Roche

- Siemens AG



The analysis presented in this report is based on data from a combination of company, government, industry, institutional and private sources. It includes information from extensive literature reviews and discussions with experts in the field, including microbiologists, pathologists, hospital authorities, research scientists, business development managers and marketing managers.



Buy your copy of this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/hospital-acquired-infections-testing-markets-market-report.html .



Table of Contents



CHAPTER ONE: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Overview

Infection Control Summary

Scope and Methodology

Total Size and Growth of the Market

Issues and Trends Affecting Market

Molecular Testing vs. Conventional Testing

Leading Competitors



CHAPTER TWO: INTRODUCTION AND INDUSTRY TRENDS



Overview

Introduction to Pathogens

Classification of Antibacterial Organisms

Common Hospital (nosocomial) Infections

Description of Infections

Acinetobacter Baumannii

Clostridium Difficile

Gastroenteritis

Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP)

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

Staphylococcus Aureus/Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus

Stenotrophomonas Maltophilia

Tuberculosis

Urinary Tract Infections

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus

Hospital Units and Infection Risks

Burn Units

Intensive Care Units

Emergency Departments

Principles of Anti-bacterial Therapy

Infecting Organism

Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing

Site of Infection

Host Defenses and Organ Function

Antibiotic Pharmacokinetics

Monitoring Therapy

General Infection Statistics

Nosocomial Infection Statistics

Populations at Risk for Infection

Demographics of the World

Infections and Drug Resistance

Causes of Drug Resistance

Antibiotic Abuse

Antibiotic Use in Agriculture

Drug Resistance in Select Populations

Children

The Elderly

Compromised Individuals

Measures for Reducing Resistance

Antibiotic Cycling

Antibiotic Education

Screening Hospitalized patients

The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009

Financial Impact of Hospital Infections

State Level Case Study of HAI Admissions and Readmissions

Manufacturer and Marketer Trends

Trends in Partnerships and Alliances

Developers Trends



CHAPTER THREE: HOSPITAL INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS



Overview

Methods of Transmission

Airborne

Contact

Direct-Contact Transmission

Indirect-Contact Transmission

Droplet

Vehicle



Prevention Measures

Testing

Drug-Resistance/Susceptibility Testing

Genotypic Methods

DNA Sequencing

Solid-phase Hybridization Techniques

Microarrays

Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction Techniques

Phenotypic Methods

Phage-based Assays

Colorimetric Methods

The Nitrate Reductase Assay

Nosocomial Disease Testing

Acinetobacter Baumannii

Clostridium Difficile

Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia

Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

Staphylococcus Aureus

Tuberculosis

Urinary Tract Infections

New Developments

Market Overview

Total Market Size and Forecast

HAI Testing by Infection Type

Hospital Infection Testing Market by Geographical Region

Molecular Testing vs. Conventional Testing.

Market and Forecast for Molecular HAI

Competitors in HAI Testing



CHAPTER FOUR: TREATING HOSPITAL INFECTIONS



Overview

Treatment Guidelines

Clostridium Difficile

Gastroenteritis

Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia

Ventilator-associated Pneumonia

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

Staphylococcus Aureus

Stenotrophomonas maltophilia

Tuberculosis

Urinary Tract Infections

Recent Drug Approvals

Market Overview



CHAPTER FIVE: MARKET SUMMARY



Market Considerations

Market Overview

Regional Breakdown of Market

Competitive Summary



CHAPTER SIX: COMPANY PROFILES



1. Abbott Laboratories

2. AdvanDx, Inc.

3. Alere

4. AstraZeneca

5. Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals (Bayer Schering Pharma) v Becton, Dickinson

6. Cepheid

7. Cubist Pharmaceuticals

8. Daiichi Sankyo

9. Diatherix Laboratories Inc.

10. Gen-Probe Inc.

11. GlaxoSmithKline

12. Johnson & Johnson

13. Merck & Co.

14. Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

15. Pfizer

16. Roche

17. Seegene, Inc.



APPENDIX: LIST OF MAJOR PROVIDERS



List Of Exhibits



Contact sales@reportsandreports.com for further information.