Hospital Acquired Infections: Testing Markets

Nosocomial, or hospital-acquired, infection is a new infection that develops in a patient during hospitalization. It is usually defined as an infection that is identified at least forty-eight to seventy-two hours following admission, so infections incubating, but not clinically apparent, at admission are excluded. This type of infection is also known as a hospital-acquired infection (or more generically healthcare-associated infections). The following are among the hospital infections considered in this report:
- Acinetobacter Baumannii
- Clostridium Difficile
- Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia
- Pseudomonas Aeruginosa
- Staphylococcus Aureus
- Tuberculosis
- Urinary Tract Infections
- Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus
- Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia
This report focuses on testing for nosocomial infections. The major consideration is given to bacterial nosocomial infections because a) they are the most frequent type of infections spread in the hospital setting, and b) the practical aspects of diagnosis and therapy are more meaningful based both on medial considerations and on market considerations. This report Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Markets looks at the market for diagnostics that address the growing nosocomial infection threat. As part of its coverage, the report includes the following information:
- Market Size Estimate and Growth Forecast for the HAI Diagnostics Market
- Issues and Trends Affecting Market
- Common Hospital (nosocomial) Infections
- Nosocomial Infection Statistics
- International Hospital Length of Stay Statistics
- The Role of Molecular Tests vs. Traditional
- Corporate Profiles of Key Suppliers
Market analysis in this report considers primarily the epidemiological considerations and the sizes patient groups both in the United States and globally, where available. We have accumulated the most recent data available, understanding that virtually no organization does extensive studies on these applications on a regular basis. Many studies are highly localized and may only apply to a community, state or country (more often countries that are not a part of the major markets for nosocomial diagnostic and therapeutic products). In many instances, we have had to draw from broader epidemiologic data, that is, on data that reach outside of the hospital environment in order to try and construct a picture of the nosocomial testing and treatment needs.
The primary focus of this report is on the bacterial form of nosocomial infections, and those with significant impact on the hospital setting and markets. In looking at these infections, we consider the diagnostic and therapeutic technologies that are currently available and attempt to project trends for diagnosing these infections. To some extent, we are limited by the activity of the industries associated with the diagnosis and treatment of these infections. For the most part, these activities are limited and the advanced technologies seen in other areas of medical application are not necessarily present in terms of microbiology.
Companies Profiled in the report include the following:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alere
- Becton, Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Cephei
- Gen-Probe
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- Qiagen GmbH
- Roche
- Siemens AG
The analysis presented in this report is based on data from a combination of company, government, industry, institutional and private sources. It includes information from extensive literature reviews and discussions with experts in the field, including microbiologists, pathologists, hospital authorities, research scientists, business development managers and marketing managers.
Table of Contents
CHAPTER ONE: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Overview
Infection Control Summary
Scope and Methodology
Total Size and Growth of the Market
Issues and Trends Affecting Market
Molecular Testing vs. Conventional Testing
Leading Competitors
CHAPTER TWO: INTRODUCTION AND INDUSTRY TRENDS
Overview
Introduction to Pathogens
Classification of Antibacterial Organisms
Common Hospital (nosocomial) Infections
Description of Infections
Acinetobacter Baumannii
Clostridium Difficile
Gastroenteritis
Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP)
Pseudomonas Aeruginosa
Staphylococcus Aureus/Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus
Stenotrophomonas Maltophilia
Tuberculosis
Urinary Tract Infections
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus
Hospital Units and Infection Risks
Burn Units
Intensive Care Units
Emergency Departments
Principles of Anti-bacterial Therapy
Infecting Organism
Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing
Site of Infection
Host Defenses and Organ Function
Antibiotic Pharmacokinetics
Monitoring Therapy
General Infection Statistics
Nosocomial Infection Statistics
Populations at Risk for Infection
Demographics of the World
Infections and Drug Resistance
Causes of Drug Resistance
Antibiotic Abuse
Antibiotic Use in Agriculture
Drug Resistance in Select Populations
Children
The Elderly
Compromised Individuals
Measures for Reducing Resistance
Antibiotic Cycling
Antibiotic Education
Screening Hospitalized patients
The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009
Financial Impact of Hospital Infections
State Level Case Study of HAI Admissions and Readmissions
Manufacturer and Marketer Trends
Trends in Partnerships and Alliances
Developers Trends
CHAPTER THREE: HOSPITAL INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS
Overview
Methods of Transmission
Airborne
Contact
Direct-Contact Transmission
Indirect-Contact Transmission
Droplet
Vehicle
Prevention Measures
Testing
Drug-Resistance/Susceptibility Testing
Genotypic Methods
DNA Sequencing
Solid-phase Hybridization Techniques
Microarrays
Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction Techniques
Phenotypic Methods
Phage-based Assays
Colorimetric Methods
The Nitrate Reductase Assay
Nosocomial Disease Testing
Acinetobacter Baumannii
Clostridium Difficile
Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia
Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia
Pseudomonas Aeruginosa
Staphylococcus Aureus
Tuberculosis
Urinary Tract Infections
New Developments
Market Overview
Total Market Size and Forecast
HAI Testing by Infection Type
Hospital Infection Testing Market by Geographical Region
Molecular Testing vs. Conventional Testing.
Market and Forecast for Molecular HAI
Competitors in HAI Testing
CHAPTER FOUR: TREATING HOSPITAL INFECTIONS
Overview
Treatment Guidelines
Clostridium Difficile
Gastroenteritis
Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia
Ventilator-associated Pneumonia
Pseudomonas Aeruginosa
Staphylococcus Aureus
Stenotrophomonas maltophilia
Tuberculosis
Urinary Tract Infections
Recent Drug Approvals
Market Overview
CHAPTER FIVE: MARKET SUMMARY
Market Considerations
Market Overview
Regional Breakdown of Market
Competitive Summary
CHAPTER SIX: COMPANY PROFILES
1. Abbott Laboratories
2. AdvanDx, Inc.
3. Alere
4. AstraZeneca
5. Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals (Bayer Schering Pharma) v Becton, Dickinson
6. Cepheid
7. Cubist Pharmaceuticals
8. Daiichi Sankyo
9. Diatherix Laboratories Inc.
10. Gen-Probe Inc.
11. GlaxoSmithKline
12. Johnson & Johnson
13. Merck & Co.
14. Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
15. Pfizer
16. Roche
17. Seegene, Inc.
APPENDIX: LIST OF MAJOR PROVIDERS
List Of Exhibits
