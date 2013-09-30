Hospital Asset Management Market - Pharmaceutical [Wi-Fi RTLS, RFID (Tags - Active & Passive, Software), IR, Ultrasound, Equipment & Patient Tracking, Staff Safety, Temperature & Humidity Monitoring, Drug Counterfeit] - Global Forecast to 2017

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Hospital Asset Management Market - Pharmaceutical [Wi-Fi RTLS, RFID (Tags - Active & Passive, Software), IR, Ultrasound, Equipment & Patient Tracking, Staff Safety, Temperature & Humidity Monitoring, Drug Counterfeit] - Global Forecast to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research