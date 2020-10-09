Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- The Latest Released Global Hospital Asset Management market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Global Hospital Asset Management market. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are GE Healthcare (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), AiRISTA Flow (United States), Elpas (United States), CenTrak, Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), ThingMagic [A Novanta Company (United States)], Sonitor (Norway), Stanley Healthcare (United States) and Versus Technology, Inc. (United States)

Brief Overview on Global Hospital Asset Management

The global Hospital Asset Management market is expected to witness in high demand in the forecasted period due to increasing technological advancement in Asset Management. The hospital assets management system helps to manage as well as safeguard hospital equipment. It uses automated software to monitor the environment in hospital property. and The initiation of improved technologies in the hospital asset management market is accentuating the utilization pace of mobile medical devices such as wheelchairs, IV pumps, and many more. This is again paving grounds for enhancements in management efficacy of staff & inventory & is improving the quality of patient care. There are various types of products are used in hospital assets management system including real-time location systems (RTLS), radio-frequency identification (RFID), ultrasound and infrared. According to AMA, the Global Hospital Asset Management market is expected to see growth rate of 10.68%

Market Trend

- Growing Concerns about Drug Counterfeiting

Market Drivers

- The Increasing Requirement for Enhanced Asset Management in Hospitals

Opportunities

- Technological Advancements Associated with Hospital Asset Management

Restraints

- High Cost associated with RFID Readers

Challenges

- Rising Concerns Related to Data Security as well as Privacy

The Global Hospital Asset Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Real-time Location Systems (RTLS), Radio-frequency Identification (RFID), Ultrasound, Infrared), Application (Hospital (Equipment, Patient Monitoring, Staff Management, Hand Hygiene), Pharma (Drug Counterfeiting, Supply Chain)), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Hospital Asset Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Hospital Asset Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Hospital Asset Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Hospital Asset Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Hospital Asset Management Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Hospital Asset Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global Hospital Asset Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Hospital Asset Management Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



