Hospital Beds Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- The latest report on "Hospital Beds Market (Usage - General Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds, Bariatric Beds, and Birthing Beds; Types - Electric Beds, Manual Beds, and Semi-electric Beds; Treatment - Acute Care Bed, Long Term Care Beds and Critical Care Beds): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024." The global hospital beds market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



The Growing Trend of Home Care is Anticipated to Provide Several Growth Opportunities for The Key Players in the Hospital Beds Industry



Increasing the geriatric population and increasing the volume of chronic care patients are the major factors driving the growth of the hospital beds market. According to the National Institute on Aging, the global geriatric population will rise to 1.5 billion, which makes for strong demand for hospital beds. Additionally, beds designed in accordance with a specific group of patients being treated is also fuelling the expansion of hospital beds market across the world. However, the declining number of beds in public hospitals are likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing trend of home care is anticipated to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the hospital beds market.



Europe Dominated the Market and the Asia Pacific is Anticipated to be the Fastest Growing Region for Hospital Bed Industry



Europe dominated the market and the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the hospital bed market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the rising number of contracts manufacturing organizations and increasing healthcare infrastructure. In addition, Malaysia, Singapore, India, and Thailand have emerged as lucrative destinations for medical tourism, which further propels the growth of the hospital bed industry in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure in Europe's medical industry has increased the healthcare organizations towards buying advanced and relatively expensive hospital beds for the patient's convenience and safety.



