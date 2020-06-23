Hospital Capacity Management Systems Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- Hospital capacity management systems are used for the monitoring of the movement of patients in hospitals. Hospital capacity management systems help monitor clinical details of patients and transfer patients timely care to the nearest nurse, doctor or caregiver, thereby ensuring their faster recovery or diagnosis and discharge. Hospital capacity management systems are commonly used in most developed countries for the management of hospital properties and patients. Hospitals need to optimize resource usage to provide quality treatment and produce more revenue. Hospital capacity management systems measure and forecast bed occupancy in the Emergency Department and thereby minimize waiting times by 35-50%. Growth in the global market for hospital capacity management solutions is driven mainly by rising in-patient numbers and the need for greater productivity to handle patient flows in hospitals. In addition, rising industry developments include increasing acceptance at hospitals of integrated solutions. Patients spend days, and even months, waiting for beds in critical care and recovery rooms. Surgeries and treatments are often rescheduled and withdrawn. Inpatients are placed in unsuitable beds and moved many times. The number of nurses and other personnel at the hospital is less than needed; thus, they are burdened with more work.



The key players operating within the global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market include: TeleTracking Technologies, Inc, Infosys Limited, Care Logistic, Inc, Awarepoint Corp, Epic Systems Corp., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Sonitor Technologies, Inc, STANLEY Healthcare Solutions Limited among other players.



Hospitals' capacity management strategies are commonly embraced by hospitals because they allow for efficient management and usage of beds, caregivers and other properties. Due to high price points, these approaches are commonly used in hospitals in developed countries but not so much in developing countries. However, increasing healthcare and disposable income spending is propelling the adoption of these solutions in countries like India, China and Brazil. Growing number of patients undergoing surgery, decreased number of hospital beds, improved productivity of hospital capacity management solutions over traditional approach and technological advancements are factors expected to lead to further growth of the market for hospital capacity management solutions over the forecast period. While the hospital capacity management solutions help optimizes bed occupancy, patient movement is indeterminate and guided entirely by case. It is likely that demand prediction may often vary from the actual scenario, leading to lower or higher demand for beds and healthcare services.



During the forecast period, certain factors are expected to negatively impact the market. In addition, the lack of qualified IT healthcare professionals, increased difficulty with the lack of reliable data and data privacy issues are likely to limit the global demand for solutions to hospital capacity management during the forecast period.



The global market for hospital capacity management solutions is bifurcated on the basis of solutions, end-user and geography. Based on the Solutions, the global market is bifurcated into bed management solutions, workflow management solutions, quality patient care solutions and patient flow management solutions. On the basis of end-user, the global hospital capacity management solutions market is further segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



