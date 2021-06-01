Hospital Cleaning Service Market Is Booming Worldwide : Sodexo, Nexus Kleen, JAN-PRO

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2021 -- The Latest Released Hospital Cleaning Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Hospital Cleaning Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Hospital Cleaning Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Executive Cleaning Services, LLC (United States), The ServiceMaster Company, LLC. (United States), Sodexo (France), Serco Group plc (United Kingdom), Cleaning Services Group (United States), APT ICC Ltd. (United Kingdom), JAN-PRO (United States), Sentrex Services UK Ltd. (United Kingdom), Nexus Kleen (United States), Interworld Cleaning, Inc. (United States), The Claire Manufacturing Company (United States), Laboratoire M2 (Thymox) (Canada), BODE Chemie GmbH (Germany).



Brief Overview on Hospital Cleaning Service

The global hospital cleaning services market will continue to rise due to the growing number of patients in the hospitals due to contagious diseases, the need for hygienic space for patients as well as staffs for better treatment and recoveries rates. The regular cleaning of hospitals is the need of the hour to ensure staff safety and prevent them from getting infected. The hospital cleaning services involves cleaning of surfaces, hospital building, offices, surgical wards, emergency clinics, etc. Hygiene encompasses the effective cleaning of surfaces with the use of appropriate products using appropriate products, tools, and disinfectants. It also involves decontaminating medical equipment used in patient care procedures, waste, and linen. The cleaning aims at reducing the number of infectious agents that might be present on surfaces and minimize the risk of transmission of microorganisms from one person to another. The current COVID-19 transmission is increasing the number of patients in the hospital which is rapidly increasing the need for the hospital cleaning service.



Major Highlights of the Hospital Cleaning Service Market report released by AMA

Market Breakdown by Type (Contamination Cleaning, Full Sanitation Cleaning, Floor Cleaning and Maintenance, Machine Cleaning, Others), Application (Surgery Centers, Outpatient Facilities, Medical Office buildings, Dentist Offices, Emergency Clinics, Veterinarian Offices, Others), Cleaning Chemicals (Phenolics, Quaternary Ammonium, Peracetic Acid, Others), Cleaning Tools (Scrubbers, Dry mops, Cleaning Gloves, Cleaning Wipes, Cleaning Trolley/bucket, Others)



Market Trend:

- Introduction of Various Types of Hospital Cleaning Products Along with Equipment Automation for Efficiency



Market Drivers:

- Growing Number of Patients in Hospitals Due to COVID-10 and other Contagious Disease

- Need for Providing Hygienic Environment for Staffs and Patients for Better Productivity and Recoveries



Market Opportunities:

- Introduction of Various Patient-Centered Cleaning Programs

- Surging Governmental Fundings on Healthcare Industry will Boost the Hospital Cleaning Services Market



Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry.



SWOT Analysis on Hospital Cleaning Service Players

In additional Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.



Demand from top notch companies and government agencies are expected to rise as they seek more information on latest scenario. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.



Regulation Analysis

- Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Hospital Cleaning Service

- Regulation and its Implications

- Other Compliances



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.



- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal and sustainability)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



