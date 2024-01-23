Hospital EMR Systems Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2030

The Latest research coverage on Hospital EMR Systems Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Hospital EMR Systems Market:-

NueMD (Georgia), WRS Health (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), eClinicalWorks (United States), AdvancedMD, Inc. (United States), Epic Systems Corporation (United States), athenahealth, Inc. (United States), MEDHOST (United States), CPSI (United States), CureMD (New York),



Hospital EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Systems also called as Electronic health record (EHR). Electronic medical records refers to electronic record of health related data of each and every individuals that can be collected, managed, and referred by authorized hospital staff within one health care organization. Additionally, it is a digital form of the daily charts in the clinician's office.



On 27th Feb 2018, eClinicalWorks (a leader in healthcare IT solutions) has launched a cloud-based platform for Acute Care EHR and Revenue Cycle Management during HIMSS18, starting at $599 per bed per month, with no capital cost for licensing.



12th November 2018, Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital has acquired athenahealth, Inc. a leading provider of network-enabled services for hospital and ambulatory globally. The deal was established for 5.7 billion in cash.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (General EMR, Specialty EMR), Application (Clinical Application, Administrative Application, Reporting in Healthcare System, Healthcare Financing, Clinical Research Application), Deployment (Cloud based, On Premise), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), End User (Hospital, Clinics, Specialty Centers, Other End Users)



Market Trends:

Rising Government Support for EMR System

Introduction of Cloud based EMR



Opportunities:

Increasing Popularity of EMR Systems in Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

Increasing Essential to Curtail Healthcare Charges

Quick Surge in Aging Population



Challenges:

Rising Interoperability Concerns



