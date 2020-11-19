New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The global Hospital Equipment and Supplies market size is estimated to reach USD 84.60 billion to 2027 from USD 35.21 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 12.3%. The market growth is driven by a huge demand for disposable supplies from hospitals all across the globe to avoid HAIs (hospital-acquired infections) and limit their spread. The proliferation of innovative medical technologies, along with better diagnostic techniques, is also supporting the growth of the global hospital equipment and supplies industry. The growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases in the world is offering lucrative revenue avenues for the market share. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease incidence is expected to exceed 57% by the end of 2020.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Hospital Equipment and Supplies market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hospital Equipment and Supplies industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Baxter International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Covidien, and B Braun.



The Hospital Equipment and Supplies industry is segmented into:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Disposable Hospital Supplies

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment

Operating Equipment

Patient Examination Devices

Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment

Syringes and Needles



Expenditure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Public Hospitals

Private-Profit Hospitals

Private-Non Profit Hospitals



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pharmacies

Retail Medical Stores

Online Retailers



Regional Outlook of Hospital Equipment and Supplies Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Hospital Equipment and Supplies market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Benefits of Global Hospital Equipment and Supplies Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



The Hospital Equipment and Supplies Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Hospital Equipment and Supplies market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Hospital Equipment and Supplies market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Hospital Equipment and Supplies industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



