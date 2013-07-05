Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Hospital acquired infections are the infections acquired by the patients following the admission in hospitals within 48 hours. These conditions are also known as nosocomial infections. The causative agents of nosocomial infections include various types of microorganisms such as bacteria (Gram-positive and Gram-negative), viruses and fungi. The most common form of pathogens known to cause infections are superbugs such as staphylococcus aureus, escherichia Coli, enterococcus species, pseudomonas aeruginosa and klebshiella pneumonia, etc. Infections of surgical wounds, urinary tract infections and lower respiratory infections are the most common nosocomial infections.



Browse Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hospital-infection-therapeutics.html



These pathogens have a high degree of resistance to antibiotic treatments. The common sources of nosocomial infection pathogens are contaminated air, water, food and medicine, used instruments and bio- medical wastes.



According to the WHO over 1.4 million people worldwide suffer from nosocomial infection related complications. The major factors influencing the development of nosocomial infections account for the healthcare settings, age, immune status and disease diagnostics and therapeutic interventions. Increasing resistance of the causative agents to antibiotics and the emerging new strains prove to be a crucial factor impacting the hospital infection therapeutic market. The emerging trend to treat nosocomial infections includes combination therapies which comprises of administration of antibiotics effective against superbugs. Some of the examples of emerging antibiotics are imipenem/cilastatin, combination is used against ESBL (extended spectrum ?- Lactamases) producing E.coli and Klebsheilla species. Ceftaroline, fifth generation cephalosporin is effective against multi drug resistant gram positive bacteria.



Rigorous research and development, use of combination therapies, increased awareness about nosocomial infections and its impacts, development of new drugs drive the hospital acquired therapeutic market and holds potential growth conditions. Geographically, North America leads this market followed by Europe. However increase in the development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will lead to growth in demand for hospital infection therapeutics in Asia-Pacific and other parts of the world. Some of the major players in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



Upcoming Market Research Reports : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



For More Transparency Market Research Blog

http://tmrmarketresearch.wordpress.com/

http://tmrmarketresearch.wordpress.com/