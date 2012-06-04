Hospital Information System Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- The Hospital Information System Market in India is a considerably big market already but has tremendous scope to grow further. Monitoring of a hospital by using Hospital Information System can provide the hospital administration the best insights of their business and help in assessing the functioning of various departments. In terms of effort and cost, figures are derived automatically from the routine HIS system that saves manual labour extensively. Infact, the system does away with the possibility of erroneous entries that is a big drawback of manual processing of hospital related entries.



The report begins with the introduction section that deals with the current and developing IT enabled healthcare systems in the market, followed by the functions and significance of the hospital information system software. The structure, workflow model of the software along with the vivid description of possible modules that can be incorporated in the software has been elaborately discussed.



The Market Overview section has highlighted the current market scenario with the future expected growth rate of the software market till the year 2015. Also provided is the overview of the top states of India leading in maximum number of Hospital Information System software installation in hospitals and top software manufacturers in the market.



The report provides the driving factors that are encouraging the hospital information system software market among which the booming healthcare market finds a prominent position. The ever growing medical tourism industry, till date low hospital information system software penetration in comparison to the number of hospitals in the country, health insurance market enjoying an unprecedented growth, government’s requirement of up to date methodical data and need of maintaining database for recording various medical cases are the possible reasons for the industry to prosper. A detailed analysis has been made of the drivers. The key challenges of the industry have also been analysed of which inadequate spending in Indian IT infrastructure is a primary reason. Others include lack of IT training of the hospital staff in their initial career stages and the lack in awareness about how the software can make the hospital work process smooth and well organised.



The report further discusses the emerging trends that are being applied for improved healthcare services that include aspects like Telemedicine and Cloud Computing.



The report further analyses the role of government in the market and how it can expand its role to enable automation of the healthcare industry with the help of information technology.



The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the Indian Hospital Information System market. The section includes Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis of the market. A diagrammatic presentation of state-wise percentage market share of the leading software companies in the country. Elaborate company profiles of the major players in the market with general company information, product lines and segmentation, financials are incorporated. The financials provided is well analysed through key ratios which depict the financial position of the company in terms of its revenue earning and profitability, business highlights and recent developments of the respective company for both domestic and foreign players.



The strategic recommendations section focuses on some effective strategic decisions which can be taken up by companies to increase their market shares. The recommendations provided can prove to be useful for the existing as well as potential entrants into the market.



