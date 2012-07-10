Hospital Market in India 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare research report from Netscribes is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- The Hospital Market in India is a very potential market that has incessant possibility of growth due to continuous demand for quality healthcare service. Thus, there is tremendous growth prospect of the hospital market. India is reeling under the lack of adequate number of hospital beds in comparison to the demand it faces and the poor quality of public hospitals of the country.
The report begins with the introduction section that deals with the types and specifications of the hospitals followed by the standard healthcare infrastructure prevalent in India. The section is then followed by the Market Overview of the Hospital Market that has highlighted the current market scenario with the expected market size till the year 2016.
The report provides the driving factors that are encouraging the hospital market among which the shortage in adequate number of hospital beds in the country finds the most prominent position. The ever growing healthcare industry, growing affordability among people for better hospital care, growing medical tourism industry, increasing lifestyle diseases, changing demographic structure and growth in health insurance market happen to be the other significant reasons for driving ahead the hospital market.. The drivers have been analyzed with suitable examples. The key challenges include shortage of qualified medical professionals, lack of investment in IT infrastructure by hospitals and lack of foreign direct investment the country faces in the hospitals and diagnostic centres.
The next section deals with the role of government in helping to make the country's healthcare scenario better. The direct and indirect measures, financial incentives that help in growth of the private sector and public sector's plans of establishing new hospitals aimed for the underprivileged.
The following section deals with the trends prevalent in the hospital market. It includes emergence of Secondary Care Hospitals, growing interest of the foreign players to set up hospitals in India, joint ventures undertaken by public and private for improvement in healthcare standard of the country, funding of hospitals by Private Equity firms and the increasing prevalence of mobile hospitals to provide facilities to the under privileged, domestic hospitals offshore expansion along with telemedicine and health city emergence in hospital market.
