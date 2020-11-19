Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- Global Hospital Outsourcing Market Size study, by Type (Public, Private), by Service (Healthcare IT, Clinical Services, Business Services, Transportation Services, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Hospital Outsourcing Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, The Allure Group Inc., Integrated Medical Transport, Sodexo Group, Aramark Corporation, LogistiCare Solutions LLC, Flatworld Solutions & Alere Inc..



Hospital Outsourcing Market Overview:

Global Hospital Outsourcing Market is valued approximately at USD 271 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Hospitals are gradually outsourcing core activities to third-party service providers, like IT services and medical billing. The hospitals primarily outsource medical billing and IT services to third-party service providers because of the dearth of expertise and unavailability of trained professionals in the industry. Furthermore, the hospital outsourcing industry has further transformed outsourcing processes owing to the developments of global delivery models, reduction in costs, and facility of secured data access. Consequently, the adoption of hospital outsourcing techniques has been increasing since the last few years. Moreover, the rise in number of patient visits in hospitals and other healthcare organizations, along with surging healthcare costs are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.



According to HTF MI, in 2018, there were almost 116 million patients visited in health care center, representing an increase from 74 million patients visit in the year 2009. Similarly, as per the source, in 2018, there were nearly 8.3 billion persons were visited in hospitals in China, up from 5.5 billion person-times since 2009. Moreover, the rising federal mandate to implement electronic health record (EHR) is further amplifying the market growth all over the world. For instance: the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act established in 2009, to motivate the execution of EHR. This act was intended at rising overall EHR utilization by providing government support to bridge the gap amongst the end-user and technology. Therefore, these factor is accelerating the adoption of hospital outsourcing services since it provides more advanced offerings to the healthcare organizations for patient's medication. However, the data security and privacy concern are one of the prime factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



The segments and sub-section of Hospital Outsourcing market are shown below:



The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Public & Private



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Healthcare IT, Clinical services, Business Services, Transportation Services, Others



Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, The Allure Group Inc., Integrated Medical Transport, Sodexo Group, Aramark Corporation, LogistiCare Solutions LLC, Flatworld Solutions & Alere Inc.



If opting for the Global version of Hospital Outsourcing Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Hospital Outsourcing market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Hospital Outsourcing near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Hospital Outsourcing market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Hospital Outsourcing market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Hospital Outsourcing market, Applications [Healthcare IT, Clinical services, Business Services, Transportation Services, Others], Market Segment by Types , Public & Private;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Hospital Outsourcing Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Hospital Outsourcing Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Hospital Outsourcing Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.



