Hospital Patient Multi-Parameter Monitors Market Will Reach at USD 5.3 Billion by 2019: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Global hospital cardiac patient monitoring devices market at $3.8 billion in 2012 is forecast to reach at $5.3 billion by 2019 at a growth rate of 5.5% during the analysis period. Growth continues as market penetration into all areas of the hospital expands. The installed base continues to grow as replacement of units is stretched to 12 years and beyond.



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The hospital cardiac patient monitoring industry is evolving rapidly and is becoming increasingly competitive as more parameters are monitored and integration with the electronic patient record occurs. This is the basis on which vendor share shifts, with Philips gaining share in recent years. Companies with substantial resources are poised to enter the market, probably through acquisition. Vendors are poised to face increased competition even as market consolidation occurs.



Shortness of breath is a common symptom of cardiac disease. It is frequently misdiagnosed as a respiratory symptom or ignored by patients and is not even considered a symptom. Hospital cardiac patient monitoring can detect arrhythmias and get people to treatment faster before it is too late to correct heart failure.



Early detection of a problem in the hospital and consequent treatment is essential. Hospital cardiac patient monitoring technology is a vital aid in providing that treatment. Hospitals and clinicians have increased access to devices in every department of the hospital and during transport as insurers realize the value of detecting and treating cardiac symptoms as they occur, rather than waiting until the patient condition has deteriorated.



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Cardiac patient monitoring is evolving as systems become smaller and offer more functionality. Cardiac patient monitoring market driving forces still relate to reimbursement by CMS and private insurance carriers in the US and by nationalized systems in other places. The principal competitive factors that impact the success of cardiac monitoring solutions include the parameters discussed in the market research study:



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the Hospital Patient Multi -Parameter Monitors market research study, "Hospital cardiac patient monitoring technology companies are struggling to achieve a focus on health delivery and well-being initiatives. Vendors strive for a balanced portfolio of businesses that can attain global leadership positions. Vendors seek to deliver performance above benchmark levels. Challenges are influencing hospital cardiac patient monitoring business activities.



When chronic disease conditions are treated early on when there is an early change in patient condition an early intervention can make a difference. It is even better to treat patients in a wellness treatment environment before there are indications of chronic disease, before symptoms develop, by addressing lifestyle issues early on.



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Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



Philips

Nihon Kohden

OSI / SpaceLabs

Opto Circuits / Criticare Systems

General Electric (GE)

Mindray

Fukuda DenshiFukuda Denshi



Market Participants



Schiller

Opto Circuits

Criticare Systems

Mortara

Biolight

Mindray

Guangdong Biolight Meditech

Drager

Cardiac Science



Check Out These Key Topics



Patient Monitoring

Wireless Nodes

Microcontroller

Patient Monitoring

Vibration-Based Wireless Energy

Piezoelectric Energy Harvesters

Thermoelectrics

Generating Power From Heat

Smart Computing

Power Community

Patient Monitorings

Smart Cities

Smart Buildings

Military Remote Energy Applications

Off-Grid Special Energy

Energy harvesters

Powering Pipeline Monitoring Stations

Navigational aids energy

Spacecraft energy

Thermoelectric cooling Automotive Energy

Lighting Community

Manganese dioxide

Nanoparticles

Nanotechnology Graphene

Self-assembly

Nanostructured Thin Films

Microgenerator Transforms Mechanical Energy

Vibration Electricity

Pressure Of A Finger

Piezoelectricity

Solid State Technology

Microgenerator

Power Source Of Sensor

Sensor node

Vibration Patient Monitoring

Photovoltaics

Piezoelectrics

Thermovoltaics

Energy Scavenging

Power Harvesting

Capture Of Ambient Energy

Algorithmic Control

Energy Harvesters

Sensors Based On Magnetic Materials

Patient Monitoring Economies of Scale

Internet of Things

IoT

Powering Current Sensors



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