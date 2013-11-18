Hospital Patient Multi-Parameter Monitors Market Will Reach at USD 5.3 Billion by 2019: ResearchMoz.us

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on Hospital Patient Multi-Parameter Monitors Market 2013-2019: Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends And Forecast. The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Hospital Patient Multi-Parameter Monitors Market.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Global hospital cardiac patient monitoring devices market at $3.8 billion in 2012 is forecast to reach at $5.3 billion by 2019 at a growth rate of 5.5% during the analysis period. Growth continues as market penetration into all areas of the hospital expands. The installed base continues to grow as replacement of units is stretched to 12 years and beyond.
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The hospital cardiac patient monitoring industry is evolving rapidly and is becoming increasingly competitive as more parameters are monitored and integration with the electronic patient record occurs. This is the basis on which vendor share shifts, with Philips gaining share in recent years. Companies with substantial resources are poised to enter the market, probably through acquisition. Vendors are poised to face increased competition even as market consolidation occurs.
Shortness of breath is a common symptom of cardiac disease. It is frequently misdiagnosed as a respiratory symptom or ignored by patients and is not even considered a symptom. Hospital cardiac patient monitoring can detect arrhythmias and get people to treatment faster before it is too late to correct heart failure.
Early detection of a problem in the hospital and consequent treatment is essential. Hospital cardiac patient monitoring technology is a vital aid in providing that treatment. Hospitals and clinicians have increased access to devices in every department of the hospital and during transport as insurers realize the value of detecting and treating cardiac symptoms as they occur, rather than waiting until the patient condition has deteriorated.
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Cardiac patient monitoring is evolving as systems become smaller and offer more functionality. Cardiac patient monitoring market driving forces still relate to reimbursement by CMS and private insurance carriers in the US and by nationalized systems in other places. The principal competitive factors that impact the success of cardiac monitoring solutions include the parameters discussed in the market research study:
According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the Hospital Patient Multi -Parameter Monitors market research study, "Hospital cardiac patient monitoring technology companies are struggling to achieve a focus on health delivery and well-being initiatives. Vendors strive for a balanced portfolio of businesses that can attain global leadership positions. Vendors seek to deliver performance above benchmark levels. Challenges are influencing hospital cardiac patient monitoring business activities.
When chronic disease conditions are treated early on when there is an early change in patient condition an early intervention can make a difference. It is even better to treat patients in a wellness treatment environment before there are indications of chronic disease, before symptoms develop, by addressing lifestyle issues early on.
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Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
Philips
Nihon Kohden
OSI / SpaceLabs
Opto Circuits / Criticare Systems
General Electric (GE)
Mindray
Fukuda DenshiFukuda Denshi
Market Participants
Schiller
Opto Circuits
Criticare Systems
Mortara
Biolight
Mindray
Guangdong Biolight Meditech
Drager
Cardiac Science
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Patient Monitoring
Wireless Nodes
Microcontroller
Patient Monitoring
Vibration-Based Wireless Energy
Piezoelectric Energy Harvesters
Thermoelectrics
Generating Power From Heat
Smart Computing
Power Community
Patient Monitorings
Smart Cities
Smart Buildings
Military Remote Energy Applications
Off-Grid Special Energy
Energy harvesters
Powering Pipeline Monitoring Stations
Navigational aids energy
Spacecraft energy
Thermoelectric cooling Automotive Energy
Lighting Community
Manganese dioxide
Nanoparticles
Nanotechnology Graphene
Self-assembly
Nanostructured Thin Films
Microgenerator Transforms Mechanical Energy
Vibration Electricity
Pressure Of A Finger
Piezoelectricity
Solid State Technology
Microgenerator
Power Source Of Sensor
Sensor node
Vibration Patient Monitoring
Photovoltaics
Piezoelectrics
Thermovoltaics
Energy Scavenging
Power Harvesting
Capture Of Ambient Energy
Algorithmic Control
Energy Harvesters
Sensors Based On Magnetic Materials
Patient Monitoring Economies of Scale
Internet of Things
IoT
Powering Current Sensors
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