Hospital Supplies Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Worldwide, hospital supplies market is expected to reach USD 37 billion registering a CAGR of 11% during the forecasted period 2012 to 2018. This growth is mainly driven by an increase in the aging population across the world and rising awareness towards controlling Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs). The rate at which the ageing population is growing, it is giving rise to an increase in hospitalization and several other related procedures thus driving the demand for hospital supplies.



The disposable hospital supplies segment is the largest contributor to hospital supplies industry accounting for more than 44% of the total market revenue. This segment is expected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2016 registering a CAGR of 13% during 2012 to 2018. The syringes and needles segment is the second largest segment accounting for 25% of the total market.



Continuously growing population and increasing incidences of communal diseases is creating the need for healthcare, thus boosting the growth of the hospital supplies industry.



Market Segmentation



Product Segmentation



- Disposable Hospital Supplies

- Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment

- Operating Room Equipment

- Patient Examination Devices

- Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment

- Syringes and Needles



The hospital supplies industry research report analyzes the market based on its market segments and major geographies. The regions analyzed under this research report are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



This report provides comprehensive analysis of:



- Current industry trends

- Factors driving market growth

- Restraints

- Industry structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report also provides analysis of the various technological developments in the industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top market players. It includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Cardinal Health, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M Health Care, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others.



