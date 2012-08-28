Fast Market Research recommends "Hospital Supplies Market to 2018 - Increasing Preference for Electro-mechanical Tables over Conventional Hydraulic Models to Drive Market Growth" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Hospital Supplies Market to 2018 - Increasing Preference for Electro-mechanical Tables over Conventional Hydraulic Models to Drive Market Growth" provides key data, information and analysis on the global hospital supplies market. The report provides a market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the six hospital supplies market categories of: disposable hospital supplies, syringes and needles, sterilization and disinfectant equipment, mobility aids and transportation equipment, patient examination devices and operating room equipment. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these categories, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and gives a detailed analysis of the pipeline products in each category. The report also reviews details regarding important merger and acquisition deals that have taken place in the global hospital supplies market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key market geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil.
- Market size data for the six hospital supplies market categories of: disposable hospital supplies, syringes and needles, sterilization and disinfectant equipment, mobility aids and transportation equipment, patient examination devices and operating room equipment.
- Annualized market revenues data, forecasts for seven years through to 2018, as well as company share data for 2010.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends for the hospital supplies market.
- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies in the market.
- Key players covered include Cardinal Health, Inc., 3M Health Care, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Covidien plc, Ansell Limited, Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Steris Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation and Getinge AB.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the hospital supplies market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipelines.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cardinal Health Inc, 3M Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Molnlycke Healthcare AB, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Kimberly Clarke Corporation, Covidien Plc., Ansell Limited, Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Gentinge AB
