New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Hospital Wireless Patient Monitoring Devices - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Hospital Wireless Patient Monitoring Devices - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017" provides key data, information and analysis on the global hospital wireless patient monitoring devices market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the hospital wireless patient monitoring devices market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market's dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Europe and Japan.
- Key segments covered include Wireless Bedside Monitors, Wireless Patient Worn Transmitters, Wireless Patient Worn Monitors and Central Station Monitoring.
- Annualized market revenues data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for seven years to 2017. Company shares for 2010.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints within the hospital wireless patient monitoring devices market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.
- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Drager Medical, Welch Allyn, SpaceLabs and Mindray.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the hospital wireless patient monitoring devices globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the hospital wireless patient monitoring devices market landscape? - Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global hospital wireless patient monitoring devices market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Drager Medical GmbH, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs, Mindray
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hospital Information Systems (HIS) - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices (Meters, Test Strips, Lancets) - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Radiation Therapy Devices - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Disposable Hospital Supplies - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Remote Patient Monitoring - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2016
- Brachytherapy Devices - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Hearing Aid Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Patient Monitoring - Emerging Countries (China, India, Brazil) Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2016
- US Patient Monitoring Devices Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2016