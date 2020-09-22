Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- The Global Hospitality Accounting Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

Intuit Inc. (United States), Sage Software Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Infor Inc. (United States), Horizon Technology Solutions (India), Zoho Corp (India), FreshBooks (Canada), NetSuite (United States) and Deltek (United States)



Definition:

Hospitality Accounting Software helps a large number of people who are owning a large share of food chains, with large client turnover rates, a lot of data is collected by the hospitality industry, including hotels and restaurants. In addition to traditional accounting features, applications specially developed for hotels and restaurants can receive and process reservations and provide other functionality that handles daily activities, such as staff management, food cost management, and billing guests based on room costs and related facilities. Thus making an urgent need for use of this software, hence enhancing the need for hospitality accounting software.



The Global Hospitality Accounting Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type

- Billing and Invoicing Systems

- Payroll Management Systems

- Enterprise Resource Planning Systems

- Time and Expense Management Systems

-

By Application

- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

- Large Enterprises



Market Trend

- Increase Demand for Cloud-Based Accounting Software

- Users Prefer Cloud-Based Systems to On-Premise



Market Drivers

- Increased Efficiency with the use of Hospitality Accounting Software

- Increasing Restaurant and Hotel Chains Across the World



Opportunities

- Indeed the growth of the Food Supply Chain in this Pandemic Times has created a Boom for this Market



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2020-2027



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Hospitality Accounting Software Market

Chapter 05 – Global Hospitality Accounting Software Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Hospitality Accounting Software Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Hospitality Accounting Software market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Hospitality Accounting Software Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Hospitality Accounting Software Market

Chapter 09 – Global Hospitality Accounting Software Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Hospitality Accounting Software Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



