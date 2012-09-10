Tyler Reks' Internet Marketing Company Teams With Major Names in the Hospitality Industry

Cotati, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Like any smart CEO, Tyler Reks (real name Gabe Tuft) is playing a game of chess with his internet marketing company, and strategically moving his pieces across the board. Most recently, he has carefully aligned his company, Local Marketing 2.0, with the hospitality industry. Tuft’s team has successfully secured accounts on a half dozen hotels in the San Francisco Bay area which include major names like The Hilton Garden Inn, Best Western, Motel 6, and the Comfort Inn. Local Marketing 2.0 is providing their full array of services for these new clients which Tuft says will noticeably boost their annual revenue, all while decreasing their overall marketing spend.



“Think of us as modern day ninjas. We take a sharpened blade and literally slice and dice a company’s marketing budget. Redundancies and older, more traditional marketing techniques that have proven to be less effective are strategically replaced with digital marketing.”



For each of these hotels and hospitalities, the Local Marketing 2.0 team is performing website optimization, budget optimization, social media marketing, and of particular note - implementing conversion tactics. Conversion tactics are methods to help increase conversion rates for a company’s most desired actions. In the case of a hospitality, they are typically looking to convert a web lead, a phone call, or a walk in lead to a sale. Local Marketing 2.0 is focusing on increasing conversions of leads to sales not just on the company’s main website, but also on industry specific websites such as TripAdvisor, Hotels.com and Hotwire.com.



To further aid the online conversions for these hospitalities, the team is also deploying reputation management services.



“Online reputation management is one of the most underrated services on the market today. Most people use their smart phones and the internet to do basic research about companies before they make a purchase. They look at star ratings and reviews from other consumers and make instantaneous decisions where to spend their money based on these elements. For hospitalities, poor reviews on sites like TripAdvisor, Hotels.com, and Yelp can be devastating. We’re implementing tactics with our hospitality clients to foster positive reviews from satisfied customers. The result is a direct increase in online sales.”



Like any other marketing campaign, it does take time to see results. Local Marketing 2.0 asks their clients to give them 90 days to show them the fruits of their labor.



“Building awareness takes time and seeing significantly noticeable results doesn’t happen overnight. What will happen overnight though, are small increases in web traffic which can be quantified and tracked. It’s baby steps to start with, but by the end of the 90 days a significantly larger amount of internet traffic will be directed to your digital properties than previously before. When the websites are optimized for retail conversions and the company’s online reputation is in good shape, the conversions skyrocket.”



Local Marketing 2.0 also provides monthly reporting so that their clients can see real time results based on web analytic software. It includes a digital snapshot, conversion rates, web statistics, traffic sources, and more.



