Hospitality Renovations Company Comments on Disney World's Contemporary Resort California Grill Renovations Project

Matrix Renovations, a hospitality renovations company based in Miami Beach, Florida, recently commented on the extensive renovations project being performed in Disney World's Contemporary Resort at the famous California Grill. The grill will be closed for around six months according the Orlando Sentinel for renovations and upgrades. The restaurant will close at the end of 2012 and reopen in the Summer of 2013.



Matrix Renovations believes having a world class restaurant in any hotel is ideal for providing superior amenities to existing guests and getting more exposure for the hotel. They believe the renovations could further boost the popularity of this already popular Disney hotel. Companies like Matrix Renovations will be working on the project to finish in a timely manner without interrupting the stay of Disney Contemporary Resort’s valued guests.



The Disney Contemporary Resort is an incredibly popular ultra-modern hotel that is conveniently located near the fun and excitement of Disney World. According to their website, “Disney's Contemporary Resort is an ultra-modern Disney Deluxe Resort, made up of a towering A-frame high-rise building—the iconic Contemporary Tower—and complemented by one garden wing annex”. The hotel is known for its incredible views of nearby Space Mountain and world-famous Cinderella Castle.



Matrix Renovations is a hotel renovations company with years of experience in projects ranging from lobby renovations and hotel restaurant renovations to recycling, liquidation and more. According to their website, “Matrix Renovations is a full service hotel renovation company. We provide the project managers to ensure the work is done properly and according to your time line with minimal guest interruptions, and revenue loss”.