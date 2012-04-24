Hospitality Renovations Company Launches Multimedia Portal

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- Matrix Renovations, a hospitality renovations company, recently launched a channel on YouTube to display video of their projects and more. According to the company, the plan is to give their current and potential customers an inside look into the work they perform. Matrix Renovations has years of experience in hotel renovations and made strides recently to update their company’s online networking with a new website and social media marketing platform.



Matrix Renovations adds this YouTube channel to their already elaborate social media marketing platform. Matrix already has Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts that are constantly updated with content, images and video with industry-related information. MatrixRenovations.com is the epicenter of their online networking community offering links and details about all their social media marketing profiles.



Their Channel is hosted on YouTube title “Matrix Renovations Channel” and will soon feature video of projects, informational video and more. YouTube channels are popular with all kinds of businesses and allow visitors to view video on an easy to use platform that can be embedded into website or viewed directly on YouTube.



Matrix Renovations offers a variety of hospitality renovations and instillation services including: lobby renovations, Fixtures, Furniture According to their website, “ Matrix Renovations is a full service hotel renovation company. We provide the project managers to ensure the work is done properly and according to your time line with minimal guest interruptions, and revenue loss. We have experienced experts in all trades and we conduct business at a national level.