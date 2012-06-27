Hospitality Renovations Company Launches 'Time-Lapse Video' Channel

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- In an effort to promote transparency and promote the quality of their hotel renovations services, Matrix Renovations has launched a YouTube channel focused time lapse renovations videos. The popular hospitality renovations company announced the launch of this channel after successfully publishing three videos on armoire conversions shot during a recent renovation projects. The video show the expert skill and teamwork involved in converting a an armoire to fit contemporary technology.



The three videos titled Hotel Renovation - Armoire Conversion (jvc 5sec time lapse), Armoire Conversion By Matrix Renovations (jvc 2sec time lapse) and Hospitality Renovations - Armoire Conversion by Matrix (jvc 1sec time) are essentially the same video shot with different time lapse intervals. The quickest time lapse video displays images of every five seconds on the job resulting in a fascinating eleven second video. The slowest video has an image taken every one second showing more detail in the project and lasting thirty seconds.



Matrix Renovations is a hotel renovations company with decades of experience in hospitality renovations. They provide lobby renovations, TV installations, armoire conversions, recycling, liquidation and more. The company is very active in the hotel industry providing commentary on the latest hotel renovations news and collaborating with some of the biggest hotel renovations companies in the United States. Their YouTube Channel launched several months ago and is a valuable way for them to convey their message of transparency and quality to potential clients and colleagues. They plan of creating many more videos and posting them on their popular YouTube Channel.